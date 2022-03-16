ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Google I/O Developer Conference Will Be Live and Online May 11-12

By Corinne Reichert
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has begun a live countdown of the days, hours, minutes and seconds until its annual developers' conference. Google I/O 2022 will take place May 11-12, both at its Shoreline Amphitheater and online, Google CEO Sundar...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Free up space on your Android by updating a single app

No matter the size of your Android phone’s internal storage capacity, it can be a struggle to ensure enough space. As applications and mobile games grow, so too does their size. Tap or click for eight simple tips to speed up and clean out your Android phone. Recording videos...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Google’s new Android feature frees up phone storage without deleting apps

Mobile apps are constantly getting bigger. The quality of photos and videos we capture with our phones continues to improve. These developments make it that much harder to manage your storage space. Even if your phone has 256GB of storage or more, chances are good that you have still had to delete unused apps and move some of your pictures and videos over to a computer. Thankfully, Google is getting ready to introduce a new feature on Android that should take some of the stress out of storage management.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Google’s latest phone update means users can talk without actually saying anything during phone calls

Google has announced a new feature for its phones so that people do not have to talk during phone calls – they can text their replies instead.People who prefer not to speak on calls can see captions of what the other person in the call is saying and type back a reply that will be read aloud.Users will have the choice between custom messages and pre-written responses, with the new feature being an extension of Google’s Live Caption feature which automatically transcribes all audio that comes through on the phone.The updates are rolling out to Pixel users from the 3a...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sundar Pichai
9to5Mac

OneDrive update brings native M1 support for all Mac users

Microsoft last December released a public beta of the OneDrive sync utility for macOS with native support for the Apple Silicon platform. Now, three months later, the company has finally made the update available to all Mac users who can now benefit from OneDrive running natively on the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Samsung phones could intentionally be making apps like Instagram, Netflix, and TikTok worse

Samsung is reportedly throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on its devices.The Korean smartphone giant has apparently made apps subject to “performance limits” as part of its Game Optimizing Service – leading to reports being made on Twitter and pages upon pages of complaints in its forums in Korea.The list of apps include Instagram, Microsoft’s Office apps, Netflix, Google Keep, and TikTok, Android Authority reports.It even includes Samsung’s own Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass, and the phone app. Google’s main apps, including YouTube, Google Maps, the Play Store, Chrome, Gmail, and Google Play Services are also included.However, it does not...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

How to Connect Your Android Phone to Your Windows 11 PC

You take a picture on your phone, and now you want to see it on a bigger screen. You get a text message, but you don't want to dig out your phone to reply to it while you're working on your PC. Windows 11 lets you see that photo and reply to that message right from your keyboard. All you have to do is connect your Android device to Windows 11. Most impressive of all, with some Android phone models you can simultaneously use multiple mobile apps right on your computer.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Hidden Netflix Settings That Will Up Your Streaming Game

With over 222 million subscribers, Netflix is one of the top streaming services in the world. Offering a wide range of TV shows and movies, Netflix seems to have something for everyone, meaning it doesn't get a day off in most households. Whether you use the streaming service daily or just every once in a while, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Google Ceo#Google Maps#Android Tv#Ar#Ai#Cnet
Android Authority

Google may be developing wearables that respond to skin gestures

Google's newly patented tech allows users to control wearables like smartwatches and earbuds using skin gestures. Google has patented skin gesture controls for its wearables. The tech allows users to touch their skin in order to issue commands to earbuds and smartwatches. Google has patented technology that will let users...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Google’s Android feature drop for March updates Messages, photos, and parking

Google on Thursday announced a big Android feature drop that will enhance several experiences on the operating system without requiring a full Android update. The feature drop consists of several significant upgrades to apps and/or functionalities already available on your device. Therefore, they can be enabled on all sorts of Android devices via app updates rather than a full OS release.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

Matter Smart Home Standard Delayed Until Fall

Matter, which is intended to connect smart home devices from over a dozen brands, has been delayed until the fall of 2022. The setback comes as the Connectivity Standards Alliance, which is developing Matter, needs more time to finalize the software development kit that will allow companies to integrate with the platform, according to a release Thursday.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iOS 15.4 Is Here: All the Best Features in the New iPhone Update

Apple's iOS 15.4 is now available to download on your iPhone, as the tech giant previewed at its "Peek Performance" event last week. (iOS 15.4 will come preloaded on the green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, as well as the latest iPhone SE.) The operating system update brings AirTag antistalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji, updates to Face ID and the long-awaited Universal Control to iPhones, and the same features come to iPads via iPadOS 15.4.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google has six messaging apps. Here's all of them and what they do!

Since the launch of Google Talk in 2005, Google has emphasized the importance of people using the company’s services to communicate with one another. In fact, the company thinks it’s so important, that it made more Google-branded messaging platforms than it knows what to do with, each one offering similar functions with minor tweaks.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Wear OS 3 screenshots have just been leaked

Did Google again, for a second time, show us what stock Wear OS 3 would look like? As reported by 9to5Google, new images taken from the Wear OS companion app on the Google Play Store give us another sneak peek at what the stock Wear OS 3 experience could be.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Android 13 DP2 is resurrecting the bygone app drawer icon

After seemingly neglecting Android tablets for years, Google has finally started showing them some love with Android 12L and its numerous big-screen-specific optimizations and features. One of these was a very PC-style taskbar, offering a smoother app switching experience closer to that of a desktop. This new element is now undergoing further refinements in the freshly released Android 13 DP2, with the resurrection of a long-lost feature.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to silence Google Assistant responses on your Android phone

You’re sitting in your office and decide to find out when your next appointment is. You pick up your phone and murmur quietly, “OK Google, when’s my next appointment?” And then, loud enough to be heard over the entire room, your Google Assistant announces, “Next up, you have an appointment with your urologist on September 3rd at 9AM.”
CELL PHONES
CNET

Google Acquires MicroLED Startup Raxium for Future AR and MR Tech

After giving up on its virtual reality ambitions back in March of last year, it seems that Google is ready to enter the augmented reality space with its acquisition of Raxium, a startup dedicated to making MicroLED displays. Raxium is a five-year-old startup that's made impressive strides in the field...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy