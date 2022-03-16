Google I/O Developer Conference Will Be Live and Online May 11-12

Google has announced a new feature for its phones so that people do not have to talk during phone calls – they can text their replies instead.People who prefer not to speak on calls can see captions of what the other person in the call is saying and type back a reply that will be read aloud.Users will have the choice between custom messages and pre-written responses, with the new feature being an extension of Google’s Live Caption feature which automatically transcribes all audio that comes through on the phone.The updates are rolling out to Pixel users from the 3a...

