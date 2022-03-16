ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Beating "shrinkflation" of products

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN ANTONIO — Inflation is shrinking the amount of money in your wallet, but “shrinkflation” is also reducing the size of products you are buying. It is tricky to spot because the packaging does not change much. Shrinkflation is a bit of a sneaky price increase...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Business
Daily Mail

Doritos become the latest victim of 'shrinkflation' with new bags featuring five less chips each: Follows brands like Gatorade, Charmin toilet paper and Quaker Oats in selling smaller product sizes for the same price as inflation soars by 7.9% under Biden

In the latest instance of companies downsizing their products amid record inflation in the US, Potato chip giant Frito-Lay revealed Thursday that is has cut down the number of chips in its bags of Doritos. 'Inflation is hitting everyone,' a company rep told Quartz Thursday of its decision to trim...
BUSINESS
iheart.com

'Shrinkflation' Causing Smaller Size Packages and Smaller Grocery Lists

(Undated) -- Midwest shoppers say they're looking for ways to keep their grocery bills down. Prices are up 7.5% over a year ago. That's the biggest increase in inflation in 40 years. Some people say they're giving up grocery items that have gotten too expensive. Some products are being made smaller, but the prices are the same or higher. That's called "shrinkflation".
BUSINESS
MLive

Doritos bags will now have 5 fewer chips thanks to ‘shrinkflation’

Gas prices are rising, and chip numbers are falling. As a result of inflation, bags of Doritos will now include five fewer chips. Food and Wine reports how Doritos is just the latest snack that has fallen victim to “shrinkflation,” an ever-pervasive phenomenon in which beloved foodstuffs are getting cut down to size due to inflation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Loyalty Programs#Consumerworld Org#Cottonelle#Crest
WWD

The Beat Goes On

Click here to read the full article. Just when it appeared that the Beats Pill+ portable speaker was gone for good, Beats has revealed that it will be bringing back the popular portable speaker — this time in collaboration with streetwear brand, Stüssy. American rapper and audio entrepreneur Dr. Dre has worked with several powerhouse names to create a number of special-edition speakers and headphone sets for Beats since the brand’s inception in 2015, including Balmain, Fendi, graffiti artist Barry McGee, A-Cold-Wall, Fragment Design and many others.More from WWDBalmain RTW Fall 2022Fendi Couture Spring 2022Fendi Men's Fall 2022 True fans of the...
ELECTRONICS
WEHT/WTVW

Shrinkflation is occurring across the country

NATIONAL (WEHT) – As people battle inflation, not only are they paying more for groceries, but they’re also getting less groceries. It’s called shrinkflation. Doritos is the latest to announce it’s “cutting corners” as prices increase. And despite some reports, this isn’t new, and happens every time inflation soars. Experts say high prices are here […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Distractify

TikToker Says Red Lobster Fired Her After She Was "Jumped” at Work

Labor has always been a hot topic of conversation, and it seems that only more and more people have been talking about income discrepancies and poor management/structural choices ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe people staying home and not working for a while had something to do with it, or the massive layoffs, or the redistribution of wealth that made big corporations even bigger while small businesses were assaulted, or politicians using inside knowledge to benefit, maybe all of this helped to put a sour taste in people's mouths when it came to work during and after the pandemic.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way. Canada’s major oil sands producers are working together on a first-of-its-kind net-zero initiative. The goal of the alliance is to achieve a phased reduction in emissions from oil sands operations, reaching net-zero by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Donate blood, get these five perks

SAN ANTONIO — There are several blood drives with lots of perks being offered to donors this spring. From movie tickets and T-shirts to a free barbecue meal, local healthcare workers are hoping it will be enough to increase the blood supply in our area. Donors can stop by...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy