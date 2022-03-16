ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Ready for the flood

By The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

It’s Flood Awareness Week in Virginia and, goodness, it’s unfortunate the commonwealth needs such a thing.

But it does, because flooding is an insidious and serious concern — one that routinely threatens lives and property, especially here in Hampton Roads — and one that will worsen in years to come.

Hurricane season is mercifully a few months away, and coastal Virginia has been fortunate in recent years to be spared even the threat of the most powerful tropical storms. But flooding is a common concern, one not limited to Hampton Roads, and it doesn’t take a system blowing in from the Atlantic to cause an incredible amount of damage.

This region knows all too well that even when skies are clear and blue, the gravitational pull of the moon or strong winds from a certain direction can inundate neighborhoods, swamp businesses and render key thoroughfares impassable.

According to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, which is spearheading the commonwealth’s flood awareness campaign, flooding represents the most frequent and costly natural disaster. As little as 1 inch of water in a home can cause tens of thousands in damage.

That problem is certain to worsen in the coming years thanks to climate change. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported in February that coastal areas could see as much as 1 foot of sea-level rise by 2050, which would equal in less than 30 years the same increase in sea levels recorded over the past century.

The effects will be dire in Hampton Roads, which is also experiencing land subsidence, or sinking land. Rising water levels and sinking land will make for perilous conditions, to say nothing of how more frequent and severe storms will compound the peril for residents and their property.

Many folks here probably don’t need the reminder. They can see it in their basements and yards, in their neighborhood streets and on their commutes. It’s what keeps them up nights when the rain is pouring and the wind keeps water from flowing out to the Back Bay, Chesapeake Bay, Atlantic Ocean or another body of water.

Still, a week that brings attention to the problem and highlights best strategies for preparation, mitigation and emergency response can be useful. It can save lives. So please consider the following:

Information is the first and best tool for defense. Virginia encourages residents to use the state’s Flood Risk Information System ( consapps.dcr.virginia.gov/VFRIS/ ) to see the risk to their homes and communities. Recognizing risk is critical to proper preparation.

Also visit the Virginia Department of Emergency website at vaemergency.gov to “Know Your Zone.” That’s the commonwealth’s prioritization system for evacuations should situations warrant it, and knowing your zone will help speed the process — when every minute could be critical.

Homeowners should strongly consider purchasing a flood insurance policy. Most home insurance policies do not cover damage from flooding, though nearly every property has some risk. VDCR reports only 3% of Virginians have flood insurance, which is astounding when one considers the frequency of flooding in the commonwealth.

Worth pointing out: Flooding isn’t a problem faced solely by coastal communities. Some of the most deadly and destructive flooding in state history happened in the mountainous west; even central and northern Virginia are seeing more frequent flooding events.

Let us add to that some words of warning about floodwaters. They are foul. Really foul. They often include chemical runoff, road residue and other hazards. Please don’t play in them or let your kids and pets anywhere near them.

And please, whatever you do, do not drive through flooded roadways. Just a little bit of moving water can push even large, heavy trucks off the road and into swollen, fast-moving waterways. Don’t risk it. Just turn around.

There is no doubt that flooding will happen this year, come hell or … well, you know. Take these precautionary steps to ready yourself, your families and your homes for when it does.

Comments / 0

Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: Inaction on campaign cash

November’s gubernatorial campaign set a record as the most expensive in Virginia history. The two major-party candidates combined to raise at least $138 million, according to data compiled by the invaluable Virginia Public Access Project. That’s nearly double the $71 million raised by the major candidates in 2017 and nearly triple the $48 million raised for gubernatorial campaigns in 2001. And ...
VIRGINIA STATE
