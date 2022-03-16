ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Police charge student with brandishing gun after Granby High School lockdown

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

The Norfolk Police Department charged a 15-year-old student with brandishing a firearm following Tuesday’s lockdown at Granby High School.

Police responded to the school around 10 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a person with a weapon on campus. The school was on lockdown for several hours.

“It was reported that a student had possibly entered the school with a gun following an incident that occurred off campus,” the department said in a statement issued Wednesday.

During the investigation, several students were detained, and a 15-year-old boy was charged with brandishing a firearm. The teenager is currently being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

No weapon was found in the school, and no one was injured, said Michelle Washington, a spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools.

Neither police nor the schools provided additional details about the circumstances of the reported off-campus incident.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Norfolk, VA
