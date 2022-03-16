The latest on newly offered linebacker

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a newly-offered linebacker, who was also on campus for Clemson’s Junior Day on March 5. It was Denmark’s (Alpharetta, Ga.) Dee Crayton’s first time being back in Tiger Town since Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer.

“It was phenomenal,” Crayton said. “It was definitely more eye-opening, showing me more since it wasn’t a game day. It was just good seeing way more aspects of the facilities and the campus. So, it was good to see all that.”

One of Crayton’s favorite parts of his visit was getting to see the dorms. He said that it was crazy to see how nice the dorms were for the players. That was one thing that Clemson did that the other school on Crayton’s list hasn’t shown him yet since he’s been on visits.

What did he hear from Wesley Goodwin while he was on campus?

“Just how I would be a great fit for the defense and how he could scheme around my athleticism,” Crayton said, “and being versatile playing multiple players around the linebackers spot. And just how I would be a key piece. I could come in, (their linebackers) will be either leaving or have one more season. They’re gonna lose a few at the linebacker position, so there’s a good chance to compete for a spot early. He was just saying that a good amount of times.”

Goodwin has come by Denmark High School on numerous occasions, but earlier this month was really the first chance for Crayton to spend some one-on-one time with Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

“He’s definitely a very determined coach and he’s good schematically,” he said. “Seeing all the different types of formations he had drawn up, it was actually surprising to me the simple formation that he just expanded just to trick the offense. He’s very smart when it comes to play calling. I love to see that. He has a great football IQ, which I also think I have. That would be very compatible, so I like to see that.

“It was good hanging out with coach. He’s a great guy. To have that much experience in the game, he’s real down to earth and he’s a dad, so he’s good with kids and stuff. That’s someone to look up to — becoming a young adult — and just going through life.”

Crayton was accompanied by his parents. They all came away impressed with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his 2.5-hour speech.

“It was great, very inspiring,” Crayton said. He’s very competitive, which me and my parents like, and his determination to win and put the players in the best positions and just the discipline that it takes to be on the team, which is gonna prepare you for life.

“Me and my parents definitely loved what he had to say. He impresses every time. He never fails us when it comes to his speeches. He’s a great person to listen to and a great person to look up to, especially considering the success he’s had in football and coaching.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!