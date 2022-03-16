Homeowners consider switch to natural gas with oil prices rising

A rise in oil prices has some homeowners debating whether it's worth it to convert to natural gas to heat their homes.

Jonathan Seltzer of "All Hours Energy" says it's 96% effective.

"Customers can expect to save about 20%-40% of these existing fuel bill - so when they go from oil to gas, it's rated differently," Seltzer says. "But it will be 20-40% less than their oil bill."

Massapequa homeowner Stephanie Cook decided it was their "best opportunity" to switch when gas prices started to rise.

Energy experts say the initial costs of switching to gas could be costly, anywhere from $8,000 to $20,000.

They say the overall savings are worth the upfront costs in the long run.

"Being that we had an older boiler and converted to gas, we are now saving $100 a month or more per month," Cook says. "And we'll probably see that be paid off with the conversion in about five years."

National Grid says some areas of Long Island cannot get natural gas because the infrastructure isn't there.

"If you have gas in the house, it's a lot faster," Seltzer says. "If you don't already have natural gas in the house, we have to wait for National Grid, once you submit your application, to run the gas line to the house."

National Grid tells News 12 it is working on alternatives with PSEG.