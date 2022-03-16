ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Delegation Split After Zelinskyy’s Plea To U.S. Congress

By Esme Murphy
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YU5SY_0ehKMRw500

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When it comes to the war on Ukraine and what America should do in the face of conflict, support in the Minnesota delegation is mixed. Republicans comments were muted, but most Democrats are giving President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enthusiastic support.

Zelinskyy was hailed by most Democrats in the Minnesota delegation for his heroism.

“I think we were all touched and moved by it,” Sen. Tina Smith said. “Zelenskyy made such a powerful plea to members of Congress.”

However, Smith and others in the delegation are all saying no to Zelenskyy’s call for the U.S. to enforce a no-fly zone, members agreeing with Biden that to do so would lead the U.S. into war with Russia.

“We wish to avoid World War III. As the president noted, anything that is an escalation is a great risk,” Smith said.

Minnesota Republicans, and Republicans across the country, were muted in their response.

“What Putin is doing to Ukraine is brutal and unacceptable, and President Biden should show more leadership during this time,” Rep. Pete Stauber said.

Professor David Schultz, who has taught in both Ukraine and Russia, says Ukraine, with its entanglement in the Trump impeachment, is an awkward issue for the party.

“The State of the Union speech, Joe Biden got about a 7-point bump in his approval rating by talking about Ukraine. So for them this becomes a difficult issue heading into the 2022 elections,” he said.

One note of dissatisfaction from Minnesota Democrats came from Rep. Ilhan Omar, who put out a dissenting message on social media prior to Zelenskyy’s speech.

“he difference in the way we are talking about Ukrainian refugees, who are obviously largely white, and the way we talk about black, brown, Muslim refugees from elsewhere, is as clear as day,” Omar said.

Omar was one of just 17 members of Congress, and one of only two Democrats, who voted against the ban on Russian oil imports.

Comments / 12

Janet Bowman
3d ago

Omar should go back and fight for her own country instead of running away like the poll said the other day "who will stay and fight for their country and who will run away to a safe (country) room?" Hands down the DEMONS said they'd run!!!!

Reply
2
Related
POLITICO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaned on potent U.S. symbols in his urgent plea to Congress for more help as his country battles Russia.

Four takeaways from the Ukrainian president's virtual speech from Kyiv. Here's the latest: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a searing and impassioned 18-minute plea to U.S. lawmakers for greater assistance as his country battles invading Russian forces. Here's four aspects of his virtual remarks that stuck out. He knew his...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Ilhan Omar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Congress#Ukraine#Impeachment#Republicans#Wcco#Democrats#Ukrainian
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KING-5

Where all 50 states stand on making daylight saving time permanent

WASHINGTON — Daylight saving time begins Sunday and as Americans "spring forward" and lose an hour of sleep, many states have passed measures to stay on daylight saving time permanently -- a move that some have called "lock the clock." In some cases, they've floated ideas to get around it.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy