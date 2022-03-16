ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Islanders with family in Ukraine hopeful that US is doing enough to help

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Long Islanders with family in Ukraine anxiously watched Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plead to the U.S. Congress for more aid.

President Joe Biden answered by sending more anti-aircraft and drones to the country that is facing Russian invasion.

Lyuba Penchenyuk and her son Michael, of Riverhead, are Ukrainian Americans who have family living in Ukraine.

They say they wish more could be done and that a no-fly zone was put in place, but they understand the political line that the United States must walk.

"I believe we all do the best that we can," Lyuba Penchenyuk says. "So is America."

Others in Riverhead say that they think Biden should do more to help while others don't want to do anything to further war across the world.

Lyuba Penchenyuk and her son say they are praying for peace, and that their country can stand for freedom all over.

