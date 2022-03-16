NC businesses, experts say Daylight Saving change won’t have an effect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent if also passed by the U.S. House and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Farms, restaurants and sleep experts say this change will have no effect on daily life.

Doctor Rukmini Menon, a board-certified neurologist and sleep specialist from Vidant Health said the permanent time change won’t cause sleep schedule issues.

“If they make a change once and for all, and it never goes back to what it used to be, then we’d all just acclimate right now, and going forward, that’s how our body clocks will always be,” Menon said.

Lance Grimes, the agriculture extension agent for Martin County, said the time change won’t mess up a crop’s production and growth, nor will it cause issues with farmers’ daily activities and operations. He said Martin County wouldn’t get any less or more sunlight. Plus crops grown in that area are grown during the spring and summer then harvested in the fall.

A farmer has to get the job done. You know, if he has to get up at six o clock, and get that job done to finish that day, he’ll do it,” Grimes said. “When it’s time to go, it’s time to go. As far as losing or gaining an hour, that’s not gonna change.”

Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio says the permanent time change makes sense and only benefits businesses like his.

“This gives us an extra hour of sunlight, possibly an extra hour of seating people, maybe a little more warmth with the sunlight,” Oliverio said. “So I think it’s gonna be a huge win for all restaurants.”

