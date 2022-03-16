Apartment fire injures resident and firefighter
WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — A woman is fighting for her life after being trapped in an apartment fire in D.C. on Wednesday.
The fire started in the basement of a two-story apartment on the 200 block of T St. NW. Firefighters were able to pull the woman from the building. As of Wednesday evening, authorities reported that was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A firefighter was also hurt, but D.C. Fire and EMS clarified that his injuries were much less severe.
