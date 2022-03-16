Ukrainian woman reacts to President Zelenskyy addressing Congress

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It wasn’t just lawmakers watching Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plea for help Wednesday morning, so were millions of Americans. Nelly Ostrovsky, a Kyiv native, was among those.

Ostrovsky expressed support for President Zelenskyy and agrees now is the time to act.

“What needs to happen in order to act? What does it take in order to the current administration, in order to congress to actually take action?” Ostrovsky said.

Ostrovsky said in her eyes defeating Russia is not a Ukrainian problem, nor a European problem, but a global one.

“I do understand the complexity of NATO and desire not to get involved with Putin,” Ostrovsky said. “I think it’s a miscalculation because Putin will get NATO involved. If not today, then tomorrow.”

It’s been years since Ostrovsky has been able to visit Ukraine, but it’s clear the loyalty she still holds for her home country.

“I feel personal, I would go fight if I had a skill you know,” Ostrovsky said. “If I had any kind of skill I would probably be there.”

Ostrovsky has been busy fighting in her own way over in America. She’s been writing to Rep. Diana Harshbarger, asking her to take action and support the harshest possible sanctions against Russia.

“She seems to be on board with that, and I appreciate that,” Ostrovsky said. “However, I do think the United States could do a little more at least for children of the displaced, Ukrainian children and mothers, to allow them to come on some kind of simplified visa.”

Ostrovsky encourages her fellow Americans to continue giving their support to Ukraine in the ways they’re able.

“I think anyone who has a heart, empathy, or ability to imagine it could be their child, or their loved ones, can relate,” Ostrovsky said.

Ostrovsky said she is organizing more efforts locally to support her home country.

She is currently planning a fundraiser in conjunction with Tri-Cities restaurants to support Ukrainians. That will be the last weekend of March.

