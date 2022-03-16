Car crashes into clothing store on Kenwood Road

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered to suspend activities of 11 political parties with links to Russia. The largest of them is the Opposition Platform for Life, which has 44 out of 450 seats in the country’s parliament. The party is led by Viktor Medvedchuk, who has friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.

POLITICS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO