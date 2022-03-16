ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Jarchow raises $200,000 for AG race since January

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican attorney general general hopeful Adam Jarchow says he's raised $200,000 since he officially entered the race in January. Jarchow is gearing up to face Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney in the Aug. 9 GOP primary.

The winner will go on to face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election. Jarchow issued a statement Wednesday saying he has raised the money. Toney entered the race in April.

He reported raising about $85,000 over the last nine months of the year. Toney's campaign didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Jarchow's new numbers. The next round of official campaign finance reports aren't due with the state until July. Those reports will cover the first six months of the year.

