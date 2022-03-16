ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Desus & Mero’: Showtime Series Takes Week Off As Host Contracts Covid

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Showtime ’s late-night series Desus & Mero is taking the week off after Desus Nice, otherwise known as Daniel Baker, was hit by Covid-19. The series, which moved from twice a week to weekly with the return of its fourth season earlier this month, will be postponed due to the positive test.

Desus said that he’s been isolating, is vaxxed and boosted and “right now my only symptom is boredom.”

It comes a year after The Kid Mero, otherwise known as Joel Martinez, also contracted Covid. In that case, the show carried on but was tweaked to include some pre-taped segments.

The duo have been back in the studio since June 2021.

The launch of the fourth season March 10 saw them bring in their first official showrunner in J.D. Amato, the executive producer of The Chris Gethard Show and senior field producer of The Problem with Jon Stewart.

Desus & Mero initially launched on Thursday, February 21, 2019, but by April 2019, they were going twice a week with another episode on Mondays. In 2020, the Bodega Boys then got upgraded to Sunday nights, a move the duo were delighted about.

Desus & Mero is produced by Jax Media and is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Amato and Josh Gondelman.

