MLB Free Agency: Former Cubs Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber Find New Homes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Chicago Cubs fans may have been hoping for a reunion with members of the 2016 World Series championship squad, none appear to be in the cards, as several key players on that team have found new homes. On Wednesday, third baseman Kris Bryant reportedly reached an agreement with...

The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees Rumors: The latest on a potential Brett Gardner reunion

The New York Yankees have taken a more cost-efficient route this off-season, solving holes on the roster. While they did consume the contract of Josh Donaldson, which will pay him $50 million over the next two seasons, the Bombers have otherwise been conservative with their approach. The Yankees plugged their shortstop position with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Anthony Rizzo at first base, passing on Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa.
MLB
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Sports

Martinez, Padres finalize deal that could be worth $25.5M

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract Wednesday that could be worth at least $25.5 million over four seasons and as much as $31.5 million. Martinez gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable May 1 and half June 1, and...
MLB
The Ringer

Freddie Freeman’s Dodgers Signing Is Shocking—but Perhaps It Shouldn’t Be

When the Braves and Dodgers faced off in Game 1 of the 2021 National League Championship Series, their respective starting first basemen were Freddie Freeman and Albert Pujols. When the two teams match up again this April, Matt Olson will be at first for Atlanta, and Freeman will be wearing Dodger blue, having joined Pujols in an ultra-exclusive group of stars who’ve had a long tenure with one team end immediately after winning a World Series. As the pennant-winning Braves, propelled in part by a .286/.444/.619 series from Freeman, celebrated beating the Dodgers after Game 6, no one would have imagined that the corner cornerstone would soon switch sides. Yet less than five months later, the Braves have replaced the longtime face of their franchise with a younger southpaw slugger, and the Dodgers have happily reached into their deep pockets to give Freeman a home, completing one of the winter’s most surprising superstar shuffles. Each link in this chain of transactions sounds sensible in isolation, but the end result—Freeman in another uniform—seems semi-inconceivable.
MLB
1440 WROK

Chicago Bears Take Serious Step Towards A Beautiful New Stadium In Arlington Heights

After decades of making the wrong decision on pretty much everything, the Chicago Bears look like they've finally put together a few decent ones here in the 2022 offseason. New General Manager Ryan Poles is definitely cleaning house at the moment, anyone not named Justin Fields shouldn't be confident that they will be on the starting roster for the Bears 53-man opening day roster.
NFL
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Yu Darvish's Influence on Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Signing With Chicago

How Darvish influenced Suzuki's decision to join Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Seiya Suzuki was going through his free agency process, he communicated with big leaguers who have already made the transition from Japan's NPB to Major League Baseball. Including one former Cubs ace: Yu Darvish. Suzuki,...
MLB
FanSided

What the Chicago Bears’ first 5 free agent signings bring to the table

The first week of NFL free agency is just about in the books, and the Chicago Bears have stayed relatively quiet. During a week where we have seen the likes of Chandler Jones, Davante Adams, Khalil Mack, Russell Wilson and J.C. Jackson change uniforms, the news coming out of Halas Hall as been fairly second-rate.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chicago White Sox: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 MLB season

The Chicago White Sox revitalized their team last season by winning the AL Central Division. Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson were phenomenal in leading the charge offensively, while Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn have been tremendous assets in their rotation. The foundation is set for the White Sox led by tenured manager Tony La Russa.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Mets, Phillies front office exec lands new job with MLB Network

Former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies front office executive Ruben Amaro Jr. has joined the MLB Network as an analyst. According to an MLB Network release, Amaro has most recently contributed to NBC Sports Philadelphia as a Phillies analyst, a role he will continue this season. Amaro was with the Mets from 2018-2019, serving as a first base coach before he was moved to the front office as a special advisor.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs: Free Agent Carlos Correa Agree to Deal With Twins

Carlos Correa agrees to deal with Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carlos Correa officially isn't coming to the North Side, and he isn't returning to Houston, either. Correa, the All-Star free agent shortstop, and the Twins have agreed to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports, including Mark...
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Add Mychal Givens in Latest Pitching Move

Cubs add closer option in Givens in latest bullpen move originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another day, another flurry of Cubs pitching acquisitions. The Cubs and reliever Mychal Givens have agreed to a one-year deal, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Thursday. It's worth $5 million with incentives built in to boost the total value.
MLB
KSBY News

Danny Duffy staying with LA Dodgers

Goleta's Danny Duffy is staying in Los Angeles to pitch for the Dodgers in the 2022 season. LA and Duffy agreed to a one-year deal worth $3 million dollars with incentives. Duffy can double that amount for the season depending on the number of innings he pitches.
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox Giveaways 2022: Promotional Schedule, Theme Nights

White Sox 2022 promotional schedule, theme nights originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox baseball is back and the team has a slate of fun promotions and themed nights scheduled at the ballpark this season. The White Sox have announced a number of fan giveaways, including:. April 12: Pennant...
MLB
