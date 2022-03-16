ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justine Skye Gives the Little Black Dress a Twist With Pops of Spring Colors & Boots at Sunny Vodka Launch Party

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
Justine Skye brought her edgy glam to the Sunny Vodka launch party at Terminal 27 in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Alongside Anastasia Karanikolaou, who is a partner in the spirits brand, she pulled out a fashion-forward look for the event. The R&B singer wore a black off-the-shoulder mini dress that included a wide strap on one side, while the other strap draped on her arm with cascading black and lime green panels. The garment was also complete with sheer lime green fabric on the hem.

To give her dress the moment it deserved, the “Twisted Fantasy” artist added a sultry eye makeup, a glossy neutral lip and long white pointy nails. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and curled her side bangs that were swooped to the side. When it came down to footwear, Skye slipped into a pair of black leather boots . The flat silhouette included a silver zipper closure that ran from the center of the instep and all the way to the top.

When it comes to fashion, Skye is known for being a red carpet fixture. She has a knack for pairing streetwear pieces with excessive prints and nostalgic accessories. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards colorful shoes including, various boot styles, platform silhouettes, strappy sandals and pointy pumps.

The self-proclaimed purple unicorn has always described her style as “hood-chic” by taking inspiration from supermodel Naomi Campbell and rapper Foxy Brown. Along with her ultra-chic personal aesthetic , the “Collide” hitmaker has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with H&M.

See more of Skye’s style through the years.

Add an edge to your ensemble with a pair of black ankle boots.

To Buy: Marc Fisher Zippa Bootie, $110 .

To Buy: A New Day Laura Gore Chelsea Boots, $34 .

To Buy: Alex Chelsea Boot, $180 .

uv 11
2d ago

absolute beautiful sista.. my god. chocolate sunshine, melanin dipped perfection..

