HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As of March 3, 2022, the positivity rate in Madison County is a little over eight percent, which is significantly less than it was a few weeks before. "In Madison County right now there are 93 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 83 of those are at the main hospital downtown," Jeff Samz of Huntsville Hospital said. "Three of them at Crestwood and seven of them at Madison hospital."

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 17 DAYS AGO