MISSING TEEN: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 15-year-old I’Rhianna U. Hicks. Hicks was last seen in the Swartz-Lakeshore area on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

I’Rhianna U. Hicks

Hicks is described as a Black female, standing five feet and two inches, and weighing 155 pounds. If anyone have information on the whereabouts of Hicks, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

