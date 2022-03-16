ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Southbound lane of I-95 closed after truck hits, kills pedestrian

By TAYLOR COOPER tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 3 days ago

The southbound lane of I-95 between Exit 38 and mile marker 37 is shut down after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck early this morning.

Glynn County Police Department spokesman Earl Wilson said local law enforcement and Georgia State Patrol are diverting southbound travelers off I-95 at exits 38 and 42 and are working to clear motorists stuck between mile marker 37 and Exit 38.

"The people who are stuck from 37 back north we’re pulling them off the interstate now," Wilson said.

The northbound lane of I-95 is clear, he said.

The accident scene may not be cleared until after 11 a.m., he said.

Wilson could not provide any details on the deceased as of 9 a.m. He said the Glynn County coroner was en route and that the GSP was handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
Glynn County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Georgia State Patrol
Fox News

American killed by Russia forces in Ukraine a 'helper, a peacemaker': sister says

The sister of an America killed Wednesday morning in Ukraine by Russian forces as he waited in a bread line called him a "helper, a peacemaker," according to a report. Jim Hill, 68, of Minnesota, was one of 10 civilians killed while waiting in line for food in the northeastern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine's interior minister said. The U.S. Department of State confirmed Hill's death but did not identify him by name.
MILITARY
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
155
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy