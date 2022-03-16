Southbound lane of I-95 closed after truck hits, kills pedestrian

The southbound lane of I-95 between Exit 38 and mile marker 37 is shut down after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck early this morning.

Glynn County Police Department spokesman Earl Wilson said local law enforcement and Georgia State Patrol are diverting southbound travelers off I-95 at exits 38 and 42 and are working to clear motorists stuck between mile marker 37 and Exit 38.

"The people who are stuck from 37 back north we’re pulling them off the interstate now," Wilson said.

The northbound lane of I-95 is clear, he said.

The accident scene may not be cleared until after 11 a.m., he said.

Wilson could not provide any details on the deceased as of 9 a.m. He said the Glynn County coroner was en route and that the GSP was handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.