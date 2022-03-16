ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local entrepreneur to begin dishing up signature sweet treats

By Charlotte Business Journal
 3 days ago
The Peach Cobbler Factory The Peach Cobbler Factory is expanding into Charlotte. (PROVIDED BY PEACH COBBLER FACTORY)

CHARLOTTE — The Peach Cobbler Factory is set to crack into the Charlotte market with a new business model.

[ALSO READ: Charlotte chef makes finals for prestigious national award]

Franchisees Karima Hunter and Vincent Montgomery will open their first location — a ghost kitchen — in South End on March 20.

It will be located at 500 W. Summit Ave.

“(The owners) started in a few markets selling cobbler like their grandma made,” Hunter says. “It’s just something I fell in love with. Cobbler and sweets just bring joy.”

Expect the dessert shop to dish up its signature cobbler topped with ice cream. Choose from 12 cobbler flavors, including peach, cherry, blackberry, caramel apple and cinnamon praline peach.

(WATCH BELOW: Meshugganah: A pop-up Jewish deli with a twist)

©2022 Cox Media Group

