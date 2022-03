EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The car belonging to a missing Evanston activist has been found in a municipal parking lot. Police late Tuesday were checking nearby cameras to see who drove the Elise Malary's car to the parking lot. Her family received word that her 2008 Honda Accord was left there. But it is going on seven days, and no one has seen or heard from Malary herself. Her family is trying to stay optimistic, but with each day, they worry more. Elise Malary has been missing since Wednesday, March 9, and uncertainty hangs around her disappearance. Her younger sister,...

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO