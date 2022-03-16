Sebastian Coe backs ex-Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton and his US consortium to complete Chelsea takeover

SEBASTIAN COE has taken on the Americans bidding to buy Chelsea.

Lord Coe threw his weight behind Sir Martin Broughton’s consortium - and would take a seat on the board should they be successful.

Lord Coe has backed ex-Liverpool chief Martin Broughton and the US consortium's bid to buy Chelsea Credit: AP

Martin Broughton has been hailed as the perfect person to replace Roman Abramovich by Lord Coe Credit: Getty

The head of London’s 2012 Olympics bid hailed former Liverpool chairman Broughton as the perfect person to take the helm in the wake of Roman Abramovich’s sale of the Blues.

Coe said: “I am certain Sir Martin is the right man to lead Chelsea Football Club into its next chapter.

“He has an exceptional track record in British business, as well as unrivalled experience in shepherding Liverpool out of a very difficult situation.

“He has the vision, acumen and financial backing to ensure our club’s future success, keeping Chelsea Football Club at the top of European football and challenging for trophies.

“But most importantly, like me, he is a lifelong Chelsea supporter and Shed End season-ticket holder.

“This bid is for the millions of Chelsea fans around the world. We love our club and will always put the fans first.”

Coe’s move comes amid an American power struggle, with baseball baron Tom Ricketts launching the latest bid for Chelsea.

The Chicago Cubs owner threw his hat into the ring just 24 hours after former US diplomat Woody Johnson tabled a £2billion offer to buy the Prem giants.

Ricketts has teamed up with billionaire hedge fund tycoon Ken Griffin to form a consortium in time for tomorrow’s deadline for would-be buyers.

Ricketts was snubbed when he made a formal attempt to buy Chelsea in 2018.

But his camp still feel that gives them a head start because they know much of the club’s detailed finances from looking through the books previously.

A third American, financier Todd Boehly, joined forces with mega-rich Swiss Hansjorg Wyss two weeks ago to try to take over the Londoners.

And now Oaktree Capital, a £126billion asset manager run by LA-based Howard Marks, is set to join the race.

Abramovich was hoping for about £3bn for the club he paid £140m for in 2003 but is likely to settle for considerably less.

A £2.7bn offer for Chelsea has been made by the Saudi Media Group, while Chelsea season-ticket holder and property tycoon Nick Candy is also attempting to piece together a group of investors to run the club.