ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea show fighting spirit to reach Champions League quarter-finals despite world of uncertainty

By Simon Phillips
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CHELSEA came from a goal down to win in Lille and certainly made things difficult for themselves in a hostile atmosphere.

The trouble for Chelsea's players and staff right now is all the uncertainty and turmoil going on away from the actual football being played, so you never know how things will affect them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4cvP_0ehKF9CR00
Thomas Tuchel continues to pick up wins despite all the off-pitch distractions Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EI6lA_0ehKF9CR00
Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta scored Chelsea's winner Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vu4w1_0ehKF9CR00
The Blues showed a lot of character to come from behind in a hostile atmosphere Credit: EPA

Before the game there was more drama as Blues fans got tear gassed by French police, providing yet another unwelcome distraction.

But once again, Chelsea's players faced up to adversity and although they were poor for large periods of the match, they showed the heart and desire to get the result and progress to the quarter-final.

That, despite the volatile atmosphere, with the stadium announcer even joining in on the anti-Chelsea chants.

So it was very much Chelsea against the world again in Lille, and you can guarantee that every single non-supporting football fan would have been backing the French champions.

Everyone hates Chelsea right now.

But at the end of the day as a Chelsea fan, player, or staff member, the best possible thing we can do right now is to keep reacting on the pitch by winning matches, which is exactly what we have been doing since the news of Roman Abramovich selling the club came out.

And once more I find myself writing about how proud I am that the players have not hidden away after all the off-field noise, but instead they have stood up, risen up, and played for the badge.

It is even more refreshing that when we aren't even playing well, we still have that fight and determination to get the result.

CHELTENHAM FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS - ALL THE LATEST DEALS FOR THE RACING THIS WEEK

In those 90 minutes tonight, it gives a chance for every single player and fan to switch off from everything that has been going on at the club right now, the attack from French Police before the match, and the fact it is us against the world right now, even if it is just for one night, it is much needed.

And if we manage to carry that determination into the rest of our European campaign there is no reason why we cannot beat the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

One big obstacle is the fact Chelsea fans have been banned by Uefa from travelling to any more away games.

Yet more evidence that everything is against the club right now.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid is set to be SWITCHED with Thomas Tuchel's side playing the decisive second leg at Stamford Bridge because the two Spanish giants cannot play at home on consecutive nights

Chelsea are set to play against Real Madrid at home in the second leg of their quarter-final Champions League tie. The defending European champions were drawn against the LaLiga giants - who are chasing a 14th European title - on Friday morning. However, Chelsea's tie with the Spanish side will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Champions League Quarter#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

How can Ireland and France win the Six Nations?

FRANCE are closing in on the Six Nations title. But Ireland are still in the running with the championship going down to the wire after their victory over Scotland. JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
355K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy