The new Formula One season is nearly here but Max Verstappen's controversial 2021 victory over Lewis Hamilton is still hanging over the sport as the FIA are yet to publish their investigation into the final-day drama

By Jonathan McEvoy
 3 days ago

Formula One's travelling corps has landed in Bahrain for a new season with one major question from the last still hanging in the air.

Will the FIA publish their investigation into the final-day drama that saw Lewis Hamilton controversially miss out on a record eighth title?

Despite launching the inquiry in December and sacking race director Michael Masi, the FIA have yet to make their findings public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8JnS_0ehKF18d00
Michael Masi was sacked last month after Max Verstappen controversially won the 2021 F1 title

Whether finally to do so is being discussed in the tiny Gulf kingdom at a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council this week.

The sport's integrity is at stake, and the promise of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the new president of the governing body, to usher in greater transparency is also under scrutiny.

Although fan outrage at the last-lap controversy makes it almost impossible to keep the whole investigation hidden, some F1 insiders believe the report will be redacted to shield the FIA from blame over the events that saw Max Verstappen triumph. A decision is expected tomorrow.

Verstappen is all set to flourish this season after taking glory in Abu Dhabi, according to Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel, who won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

Vettel said: 'From what I remember, it is a boost. It is a great feeling to start the season as a world champion. I didn't see it as a burden and Max will probably feel the same.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WHsT_0ehKF18d00
Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton at turn five of the final lap of the Abu Dhabi race last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0416Rk_0ehKF18d00
New head of Formula One, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, made the call to sack Masi from his role

Meanwhile, McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo is free to drive in the opening race despite going down with Covid last week.

The team said: 'Daniel has now returned a number of negative tests and will therefore return to the paddock on Thursday.

'Daniel has been feeling better each day as he continued to recover while in isolation following local regulations in Bahrain.'

