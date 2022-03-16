ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals band together to aid Ukraine

By By SPENCER BEISSEL
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

Many organizations across the world are contributing to the relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees. But it is not just global organizations that are making a difference. Faribault community members also are working to provide aid through financial assistance and nutritious meals.

Tim Stromer of Jesus Food, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food and faith to those in need, is organizing opportunities for the community to help the Ukrainian refugees.

Jesus Food sends meals packed by volunteers. A space in the Faribo West Mall serves as a packing location.

“We have already sent over 14,000 meals to the fleeing refugees in Poland and around Ukraine,” Stromer said. “Our goal is to help get them these high-protein nutritious meals. We are looking to get a million meals over there. The only thing (we need) is the fundraising and the volunteers to pack it.”

Jesus Food has been sending meals to Haiti recently. But now the majority of their meals will be going to Ukraine.

“The idea is to have volunteers come together and each volunteer,” Stromer said. “In a two-hour timeframe we can make enough to feed a child for a year. In five-and-a-half hours with 5,000 volunteers, we could pack a million meals if there was funding for that.”

Jesus Food has already sent two pallets of meals to support people fleeing Ukraine. But that is just the beginning for this chapter of the organization.

Jesus Food will continue to hold its regular packing days at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at the Faribo West Mall. In addition, a group of 20 or more people can schedule a day to pack meals at any time.

While some organizations are shipping meals to Poland for the Ukrainian Refugees, other local businesses have partnered with larger organizations to provide aid.

State Bank of Faribault is accepting cash donations and sending them to the Salvation Army.

“We feel that it’s the right thing to help them in their time of need,” said bank employee Gayle Nagel.

Bank customers have begun to take this opportunity to donate to help people in Ukraine.

“So far we’ve had at least a dozen folks dropping off checks, and we will continue it indefinitely,” Nagle said. “We encourage anyone who would like to give to stop in and do so.”

The Faribault Lions Club is contributing to a Lions Clubs International Foundation fund created to help Ukrainian refugees. Local club member Steve Wasserman said the club made a donation and many club members have also made individual donations.

