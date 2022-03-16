ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 11, who fled Ukraine war alone with only a phone number on his hand reunited with mum

By Paul Sims
 3 days ago

A BOY of 11 who fled the war alone with a phone number scribbled on his hand has been reunited with his mum.

Hassan Pisecká fled Zaporizhzhia when Russian attacked the nearby nuclear power plant.

He travelled 750 miles by train to with Slovakia with his passport, a note  and the number

He travelled 750 miles by train to Slovakia with his passport, a note and the number.

Mum Yulia stayed behind with his disabled gran but both have since crossed to join Hassan and his siblings.

Yulia told The Sun: “The train ride was very difficult. Hundreds were crammed in a single car. But we had to escape so our family could be back together.

“I’d like to thank everyone from my heart. We have to start from scratch. We lost everything we’ve had but we’re healthy.”

The Sun told how Hassan stunned volunteers at the border when he arrived on foot.

They rang the number and arranged for loved ones in Bratislava to pick him up.

They gave him food and drink and paid tribute to his “smile, fearlessness and determination”.

Years ago the family had to leave Syria without Hassan’s dad.

Slovakia Police said: “They lost everything again but this time the war didn’t take anyone away from them.

“They are together and that’s all that matters.”

Hassan stunned volunteers at the border when he arrived on foot

