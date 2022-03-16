Readers’ Advocate: A multifaceted focus on Black History Month

(Editor’s note: The Readers’ Advocate’s role is to address the concerns of readers on a variety of matters, including the fairness of stories, what The Item covers and how, stories that may have been missed, and the emphasis put on certain stories but perhaps not on others. It is written by Jo Sullivan, a retired educator who is not a member of The Item staff and is not being paid. These commentaries appear periodically, on no set schedule.)

Our children need to know who Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, and Rosa Parks were and their significance in American history. It is also imperative that the community should celebrate the ordinary Lynners and neighbors who have contributed so much to our history and current life.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr of the Boston Globe (“Unbound: Have Black Americans done enough yet?” The Emancipator , Feb. 24, 2022) asked, what of ordinary folks? I applaud The Item for its focus on the brave, dedicated ordinary folks of our region.

Black History Month coverage in The Item highlighted special stories and features with the logo “Black History Happened Here.” In addition to those highlighted, the paper included news articles, individual profiles, opinion page items and wide-ranging arts pieces.

News stories included a look at improvements to the school curriculum of the Lynn Public Schools and Swampscott’s efforts to record and share information on the diverse history of the town. The sports page highlighted four students on the girls track team who will take part in the state competition.

This year, celebrations of Black history and local culture must be addressed in the shadow of the people and institutions resisting efforts to address racism, bigotry and xenophobia in our history.

The Opinion pages included both local points of view and wire service pieces. Unlike traditional treatment of Black History Month, The Item balanced highlighted heroes with acknowledging the recent backlash and challenges to racial reckoning. Monsignor Paul Garrity’s piece, “See something, say something” addressed systemic racism.

“History we would rather forget needs to be studied” (L. John Adams) and “We’re overdue to find teachable moments in Black history” (Tracey L. Roger) wrote of the pushback to those working to teach about the difficult aspects of our country’s history and ongoing challenges.

Numerous states, including our neighbor New Hampshire, supported by national organizations, are enacting laws to limit what students can learn about racism, as noted in “Book bans and the wider attack on democracy “ (Suzanne Nossel).

Coverage of the arts was extensive and appeared throughout the month, highlighting artists featured in “Black history on display at LynnArts,” and others in the region. There were visual artists, a Swampscott poet, a muralist and father and son photographers. The Peabody Historical Society sponsored a discussion on diversity in the whaling industry, and WCVB Chronicle reporter Ted Reinstein spoke in Marblehead of his new book, “Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes who helped break baseball’s color barrier,” about Black baseball players before Jackie Robinson.

The Item profiles of local civil rights heroes were especially appreciated. Beginning with “Black leaders recount experiences” on Feb. 9, the in-depth features on Virginia Barton, Abner Darby and Edward A. Battle were a high point.

When I opened The Item on Feb. 19 and saw that perfect photo of Virginia Barton, I was flooded with memories. In addition to her profound impact on her family, she was a role model and mentor to so many people in the communities of Lynn and the North Shore.

In addition to being a kind, generous and welcoming person with a great sense of humor, I remember a determined and tough Virginia. She fought for civil rights every day and in all aspects of her life.

I saved that front page to show my children, to make sure they knew who Virginia Barton was and her legacy. She created and left behind institutions, accomplishments, and young Black Americans who are now our community leaders. She was a role model for all who knew her.

In the days before social-media platforms, Virginia Barton, Abner Darby and Ed Battle were civil rights veterans and heroes, advocates for social justice, local leaders and influencers — long before we knew that term.

Here are some resources for further reading:

“African Americans in Essex County: An Annotated Guide” — National Park Service online resource.

“How ― and how not — to celebrate Black History Month” — Renee Graham, Boston Globe , Jan. 30, 2022.

“African Americans say the teaching of Black history is under threat” — Joe Heim and Lori Rozsa, Washington Post , Feb. 23, 2022.

Send your comments to ReaderAdvocate@comcast.net.

The post Readers’ Advocate: A multifaceted focus on Black History Month appeared first on Itemlive .