The closing of a longstanding educational institution in Oak Cliff has opened the doors for another school to expand. Parents, community members, and staff at Trinity Basin Preparatory’s (TBP) 10th Street Campus in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas announced they are looking forward to a new home for their campus beginning sometime in the 2023-2024 school year. Following Dallas City Council approval in January of 2022, TBP closed on the $10M acquisition of the existing 33,000 square foot Tyler Street Christian Academy (TSCA) campus located on five acres at 915 W. 9th Street in Dallas.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO