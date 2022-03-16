ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Kris Bryant Signs with Rockies

By Lauren Amour
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUFU5_0ehKEeAy00

The Phillies signed Kyle Schwarber this morning, now Kris Bryant is off the board too.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wednesday morning the Philadelphia Phillies got their outfielder in Kyle Schwarber, just a few hours later, the Colorado Rockies got their man in Kris Bryant.

On Monday, it was reported by Jon Heyman of Audacy Sports that the Colorado Rockies were 'aggressively pursuing' Kris Bryant. By Wednesday evening, the Rockies made the deal official, they're in agreement on a deal with the former NL MVP, per Heyman .

Bryant will presumably replace nine-time Gold Glove Award winner Nolan Arenado at the hot corner after he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals for pennies in February 2021.

The Bryant deal comes after weeks of speculation on where the top free agent would land. Bryant was linked to the Phillies, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres in free agency.

The 30-year-old was dealt at the 2021 MLB trade deadline by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Between the two clubs, he slashed .265/.353/.481 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI. He was also named to his fourth All-Star Game.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. Assessing the Phillies' Center Field Decision
  2. Dombrowski and Girardi Speak From Phillies Spring Training
  3. Will Zack Wheeler be Ready for Opening Day?
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  7. Predicting the Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Two Former Philadelphia Phillies Among Those Who Testified in Tyler Skaggs Trial
  10. The Sad Story of the Phillies' First Black Ballplayer

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Skaggs
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Mike Trout
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

Yankees reveal 1st bad injury news of spring training

TAMPA —The Yankees didn’t make it a week into spring training without losing a key player for the start of the season. The Yankees had to free up a 40-man roster spot Thursday for newly re-signed free agent Anthony Rizzo and their corresponding move was a little bit of a surprise:
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Phillies#Audacy Sports#Nl Mvp#The St Louis Cardinals#Seattle Mariners#San Diego Padres#The Chicago Cubs#The San Francisco Giants#Citizens Bank Park#The Phillie Phanatic
ClutchPoints

Braves’ offer to Freddie Freeman before he signed with Dodgers

Freddie Freeman finally got his wish on Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers handed him a six-year, $162 million deal, making this team immediate World Series favorites. While it’s no secret that Freeman was keen on returning to the Atlanta Braves, it appears they were just not willing to give him a six-year extension.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Royals could blow up Yankees-A’s trade talks

UPDATE (10:03 a.m.): MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “The Royals are indeed talking to the A’s about Frankie Montas, per source, though Montas/Sean Manaea have several interested teams. Montas seems to be the preference for younger teams given his control through 2023; Manaea is a FA after ‘22. @alec_lewis first connected KC/Montas.”
MLB
dodgerblue.com

When Will Freddie Freeman Join Los Angeles Dodgers For Spring Training?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a handful of days into Spring Training and on the verge of beginning their Cactus League schedule, but the buzz around Camelback Ranch understandably is centered around Freddie Freeman and his impending arrival. Increasing anticipation and speculation reached the finish line on Wednesday night with...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Video: Freddie Freeman Arrives At Camelback Ranch

Today is the day. The Dodgers have a press conference scheduled for noon, and there is no doubt that it is to welcome their latest free-agent addition. Fans in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Arizona are very excited about the Freddie Freeman signing, and he’s going to be a hit among the fans at Spring Training.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Mets, Phillies front office exec lands new job with MLB Network

Former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies front office executive Ruben Amaro Jr. has joined the MLB Network as an analyst. According to an MLB Network release, Amaro has most recently contributed to NBC Sports Philadelphia as a Phillies analyst, a role he will continue this season. Amaro was with the Mets from 2018-2019, serving as a first base coach before he was moved to the front office as a special advisor.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cubs add to pitching rotation with World Series winner

The Chicago Cubs have enjoyed a productive offseason thus far, signing the likes of Andrelton Simmons, Marcus Stroman, and Japanese phenom Seiya Suzuki. On Saturday, the team added another key piece to their rotation in 2021 World Series champion and veteran lefty, Drew Smyly. Via Ken Rosenthal:. Just a one-year...
MLB
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
379
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy