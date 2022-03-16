St. Patrick’s Day Safety tips

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Authorities are preparing for the big drinking holiday: St. Patrick’s Day. March 17 often means increased amounts of beer and along with it, an increased number of drunk drivers.

City of Fairmont Public Safety Building (WBOY Image)

The Fairmont Police Department provided some tips for community safety. Lieutenant Samuel Murray of the Fairmont Police Department said people should look out for one another. He recommends people use the buddy system and don’t leave drinks unattended.

However, if drinking does get taken too far, people should take action.

“If you see someone passed out, pale, labor breathing, seek medical intervention, call 911. They may not be able to just sleep it off,” Lieutenant Murray said.

Murray also reminded people that they should have a designated driver or take rideshare services if they have been drinking.

