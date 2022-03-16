ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. trade chief seeks to mitigate impacts from Russia sanctions on U.S.

By Paul Lienert
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BobAh_0ehKC4tR00
U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo tour a silicon wafer plant being expanded by South Korean semiconductor manufacturer SK Siltron CSS in Auburn, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

BAY CITY, Mich., March 16 (Reuters) - Western sanctions and other actions to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine will impose costs on the United States and its allies, and policymakers needed to consider how to mitigate those impacts, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday.

Tai, asked about effects on U.S. automakers of revoking Russia's Permanent Normal Trade Relations status -- a move that would allow higher tariffs on imports from Russia -- said that the action was aimed at imposing costs on Russia.

"Those consequences are intended to have a cost on Russia. But they also will require us to bear some costs," Tai told reporters at an SK Siltron silicon wafer plant in Michigan.

"What we need to do — and this is really a key to policy making — is to figure out how to take action that maximizes the consequences for Russia while we figure out how to mitigate the impacts on our economic interests," Tai said.

She did not provide any specifics on whether certain metals imported from Russia, including palladium, rhodium and platinum used in vehicle exhaust catalytic converters and aluminum increasingly used in vehicle bodies, could be could be spared from higher tariffs.

She said that Russia's actions had undermined a longstanding system of global economic integration, with consequences for the global economy.

"The president's been very clear that first we have a responsibility to democracy and the rule of law in the world. We also have a responsibility to thinking through and doing the best that is strategically possible," she said.

The Biden administration and European Union have pledged to revoke Russia's normal trade relations at the World Trade Organization, a move that for Washington requires approval by Congress. Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, told reporters on Wednesday that he hoped an authorizing bill could pass in the coming days.

Tai was in Michigan with South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo to mark the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS) at a plant where the South Korean-owned SK Siltron was investing $300 million.

The biggest non-petroleum U.S. imports from Russia in 2020 were palladium, pig iron, rhodium, unwrought aluminum alloys, plywood and ammonium nitrate fertilizer, according to World Bank data.

Reporting by Paul Lienert and David Lawder, writing by David Lawder; editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#World Trade Organization#Free Trade#Trade Agreement
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

There's more to American support of Ukraine than what Biden's telling us

President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls for a U.S. or NATO-led no-fly zone. It would be understandable, but a mistake, to think American support is limited to what we can see. Ukraine playing the role of David against Russia’s Goliath is impressive optics, but it’s not happening in a vacuum.
Reuters

Reuters

368K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy