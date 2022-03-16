Farmers training dog to sniff out pests

Simple to use and extremely effective, expanding foam is essential if you want to ensure that cracks, gaps, and holes in your home are shored up and sealed. Once it’s applied—whether that’s on wood, plastic, metal, or masonry—it expands to fill the space, creating an often airtight and watertight seal. This unique construction makes expanding foam useful for a wide range of task; apart from typical residential insulation jobs, it's also well-suited for soundproofing, preventing plumbing pipes from rattling around, and even keeping rodents or other pests from sneaking into your home.

