Agriculture

Farmers training dog to sniff out pests

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween gas prices and fertilizer shortages, farmers...

Basic dog training you can do at home

Like any other relationship, the best dog training is about building trust. Training isn’t about control. It’s first and foremost about communication and managing the situations a dog is put in. Every cue or command is a conversation between you and your dog. Dogs don’t come into the world knowing how to live within the context of human environments or expectations—they must be taught. And you can (and should!) teach old dogs new tricks.
Pet Pals TV: Training dogs to help others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Cameron Ford, a veteran and the owner of Ford K9 educational institute based in Las Vegas.
How to kill weeds naturally — for real

Every year between April and June, I go on a weed-killing mission to eradicate garlic mustard. I pull every one of these noxious, highly invasive weeds I can get my hands on, and yank them out. Getting garlic mustard — or any weed for that matter — under control is an incremental process requiring elbow grease, a tool or two, and persistence.
Outside: American Indians considered wild onions an important food

Each Spring many lawns, gardens and pasture fields grow a crop of wild onions, a plant considered by most to be a weed. However, to the American Indian the plant was considered an important food, using it both as a seasoning and a staple. In our area there are at...
Indy Dog Whisperer: Rules to follow when crate training dogs

When it comes to dealing with a dog in a crate there are a few important things you should know to make it the calmest experience for them. Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us today with tips to help best manage dogs in crates. 1. Be Calm When...
Who let the dogs out?

In the case of the two celestial hounds of heaven, the constellations Canis Major and Canis Minor, you can blame Orion the Hunter for letting the dogs loose in our starry skies. The constellation Orion is one of the best-known and most recognized characters in the night sky. He’s certainly the king of the cold winter heavens, surrounded by a gang of bright stars and companion constellations.
Local communities around the globe warn of the disappearance of wild edible plants

Local and Indigenous communities warn of a significant decrease in the abundance of wild edible plants and mushrooms that negatively impacts their nutrition and food security, from local to global scales. This is the result of a study conducted by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) that analyses the socio-environmental changes affecting these essential plant species in diverse diets and resilient food systems.
Chicken, Turkey Farmers Struggling To Protect Flocks From Bird Flu

After battling the bird flu for over a month, farmers in 13 states have lost almost 7 million chickens and turkeys. And scientists have no idea how to stop the spread. The virus first showed up in a commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana. And it quickly spread around the country. Per the USDA, facilities must follow a strict protocol to ensure no viruses—bird flu or otherwise—enter barns. And when farmers find infected birds, they have to kill and bury the animals in trenches within 24 hours.
7 Best Expanding Foams for Insulating Your Home and Keeping Pests Out

Simple to use and extremely effective, expanding foam is essential if you want to ensure that cracks, gaps, and holes in your home are shored up and sealed. Once it’s applied—whether that’s on wood, plastic, metal, or masonry—it expands to fill the space, creating an often airtight and watertight seal. This unique construction makes expanding foam useful for a wide range of task; apart from typical residential insulation jobs, it's also well-suited for soundproofing, preventing plumbing pipes from rattling around, and even keeping rodents or other pests from sneaking into your home.
Ants Can Sniff Out Cancerous Cells Better Than Dogs

Sniffer dogs are renowned for their powers of detection, but new research indicates that ants can learn to identify cancerous cells much more efficiently than their four-legged rivals. Published in the journal iScience, the new study reveals that the insects are able to differentiate between cancerous and healthy cells, as well as between different types of cancers, after just 30 minutes of training.
Non-profit that trains service dogs are looking for volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For three decades, a Midwest non-profit has worked with prisons to train service dogs. Can Do Canines, non-profit baes out of New Hope, Minnesota, partners with prisons to train service dogs. “It’s a win-win for us. It’s a win-win for the prison system. It’s a...
How to train your dog in basic 'life' skills, and why it's important

Every year at Crufts, the UK's largest dog show, canines and their people can participate in all manner of exciting competitions. Whether heelwork-to-music (essentially dancing with dogs) or obedience, or the high-speed relay races of flyball, it can be a marvelous feast of fun for performance dogs. Of course, the...
