Comfortable with his new team now, Elehuris Montero is flourishing with Rockies

By Danielle Allentuck danielle.allenutck@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 13 hours ago
Elehuris Montero was traded from the Cardinals to the Rockies a year ago. The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Elehuris Montero hit his first home run off his father, a former professional pitcher, when he was only 13 years old. Now, sending the ball out of the park is second nature for him.

Montero, only 23 years old, has turned heads in his limited time in the Rockies’ system. And he’s continued to do so in the first week of spring training.

“We’re intrigued,” manager Bud Black said. “It was a really solid year for him, not only in performance but in growth and maturity. ... He flourished as each month went on.”

A year ago, Montero arrived at Rockies’ camp as the shy new kid. He had just been involved in one of the biggest blockbuster trades in franchise history, when the Rockies sent Nolan Arenado and $50 million to the Cardinals in exchange for Montero, three other prospects and Austin Gomber. The pressure of living up to the hype was on his young shoulders.

But this year, he walked in knowing his teammates and coaches. He’s comfortable, and already crushing balls left and right off major league pitchers.

“When you get traded for a superstar like Nolan, you want to be that caliber player,” Montero said through Aaron Muñoz, the Rockies bullpen catcher who translated the interview. “You want to be a superstar as well. You don’t want to be like him, but you want to strive to do things he’s done.”

Montero started last season in Double-A, where things didn’t click immediately. But as he grew more confident with his new team, his production soon kicked up. He had 22 home runs under his belt by the time he was promoted to Triple-A in September, where he tacked on six more.

“I just felt really comfortable and really good,” he said. “I kept doing the same thing.”

He went home to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for the offseason, where he spent part of his time playing in the winter league. Other times he visited family, where he and his father, Francisco, practiced together, just like they did when he was a kid. Francisco played in the Phillies organization, making it to Triple-A.

Francisco isn’t adept at hitting homers like his son, but provided feedback to his son from a pitcher’s perspective. And he didn’t go easy on him, throwing his entire arsenal at him to try to trip him up.

“He got me a couple times,” Montero said.

Montero has been primarily a third baseman for most of his career, and it’s the position he said still feels the most natural. The Rockies have also given him some time at first base, hoping to add more versatility.

Montero will likely start the season at Triple-A, but it’s quite possible that he’ll be given a plane ticket to Denver before the season is over.

“I want to keep doing the same thing this year,” Montero said. “I had good results last year and I want to continue to do so.”

