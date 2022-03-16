ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Cam Thomas: Available to play

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Thomas (back) will be available for Wednesday's game against Dallas. The Nets wanted Thomas...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Out to rest knee

Conley is out Sunday against the Knicks due to right knee injury maintenance. The veteran will sit out the front half of the back-to-back set. Conley has endured a brutal March, shooting just 31.3 percent from the field. In his absence, Jordan Clarkson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see more run.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Expected to sign with Bears

St. Brown is expected to sign a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. St. Brown had a career-low mark in receiving yards last year, as he secured nine of 17 targets for 98 yards while rushing three times for 14 yards. The Bears lost Allen Robinson via free agency during the offseason, so St. Brown should have a chance to carve out a role behind Darnell Mooney in a re-tooling Chicago wideout corps.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Sunday

Whiteside (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Whiteside was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness, and he continues to deal with the issue ahead of Sunday's matchup. If he's unavailable once again, Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see additional playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Not on injury report

Mitchell (calf) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Mitchell missed Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right calf contusion, but he should be back in action against New York on Sunday. He's averaged 28.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 35.0 minutes per game across his last four appearances.
NBA

