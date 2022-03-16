ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders announce a series of roster moves, including Landon Collins release

By Chris Lingebach
 3 days ago

The Washington Commanders announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday, including the release of safeties Landon Collins and Deshazor Everett, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and guard Ereck Flowers. They are releasing Collins with a post-June 1 designation.

The Commanders tendered restricted free agent Joey Slye, who signed with Washington in Week 10 and immediately alleviated the kicking woes that beset the team after releasing Dustin Hopkins following a Week 6 loss to Kansas City. Slye was a perfect 12-of-12 on field goal attempts and 9-of-10 on extra points.

Washington also tendered exclusive rights free agent Brian Johnson, the kicker who took over for Slye during his absence with a hamstring injury , as well as center Keith Ismael and defensive end Bunmi Rotimi.

Restricted Free Agents (RFAs): Players with expired contracts who have accrued exactly three seasons. They can negotiate with other teams and accept offer sheets, but their current team (Washington) has a chance to match those offers.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFAs): Players with expired contracts who have accrued fewer than three seasons. If their current team offers a one-year contract at the league minimum — based on their credited seasons — they cannot negotiate with other teams.

