NFL rule proposal adds wrinkle to debate over overtime possessions

Yet another proposal to try to improve the perceived fairness of the NFL's overtime rules has surfaced in a new report.

According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the Tennessee Titans have put forth a rule change that would require both teams to get one possession in overtime -- unless the first team to have possession scores both a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

The reported proposal comes amid much handwringing over how to best decide overtime games, specifically after the epic Bills-Chiefs thriller in Kansas City in the AFC Divisional Round in January.

The high-octane, back-and-forth affair was won by the Chiefs after they marched down the field and scored a touchdown on the opening drive of overtime, precluding the Bills from getting a possession.

Under the existing rules, the Bills would have gotten a possession if they had held the Chiefs to a field goal or, obviously, forced a punt or a turnover by some other means.

So, the Titans' proposal still makes it possible for one team to win without the other getting the ball on offense, but it also adds the potential for that decision to backfire, should they fail on the two-point try and then allow the other team to score.

According to Smith, the Eagles and Colts have already put forth a proposal that would allow both teams a possession on offense, regardless of the outcome of the first team's possession.

Any such rule change requires approval from 24 of the league's 32 club teams, the report said.

