ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

WTF News: U.S. Senate Passes Bill To Make Daylight Savings Permanent!

By @Djxo313
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOKkp_0ehKApmZ00

Headkrack searched high and low to bring you this weeks most bizarre and strange stories from around the globe. It’s the stories that make you scratch your head and say “WTF?!” This week The U.S. Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Savings Time a permanent thing! Members of the Senate unanimously agreed on the bill stating the task of setting the clock back every year seem to be mundane and futile. Our guy Krack has those stories and more!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Source: Anna Blazhuk / Getty

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when

The people who took video of police killing George Floyd and Eric Garner would have faced criminal charges in Arizona under legislation that won approval in the state House of Representatives with only Republican support.  A bill proposed by Fountain Hills Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, who spent decades as a police officer for the Port […] The post House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
WIS-TV

Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Wtf#Daylight Saving Time#Wtf News#The U S Senate#Daylight Savings Time
MSNBC

Congress' anti-lynching bill is a mere Band-Aid for anti-Blackness

The Senate on Monday passed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, ending more than a century of racist obstructionism that blocked federal proposals to acknowledge and outlaw the brutal executions. In the time since George Henry White, a Black U.S. congressman, first introduced anti-lynching legislation in 1900, thousands of Black people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Instagram
Roll Call Online

House Democrats’ retreat upended by spending bill delays

PHILADELPHIA — House Democrats canceled the first night of a three-day conference here Wednesday after plans to pass a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill stretched into the night. Democrats’ plans to pass the spending package and then board buses near the Capitol early in the afternoon were delayed after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
POLITICO

GOP senator gives trucker protesters a Capitol tour

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) gave truckers in the so-called “People’s Convoy” a tour of the Capitol last week — even as the building remains mostly closed to the public. A senior congressional aide alerted the Department of Justice about the truckers’ presence out of concern that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

That's one fewer aspirant to succeed retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe: Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern isn't expected to run, per a Republican familiar with the situation.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
OKLAHOMA STATE
WETM 18 News

Senate Unanimously passes the Sunshine Protection Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM)- The senate has unanimously passed The Sunshine Protection Act to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. The bill aims to make daylight saving time permanent and is now headed for a vote in the House of Representatives. While Congress is following several states’ lead – over the past four years, 18 states have […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Hunter Biden story is the 'death of journalism': Doug Collins

Former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., reacted to The New York Times confirming that Hunter Biden's laptop is legit on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, saying the stunning admission marks the "death of journalism." DOUG COLLINS: It's just amazing what has happened. We've been talking about this for years. But I just...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Senate passes resolution that would undo extension of transit mask rule

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a resolution Tuesday that would undo the extended federal regulation requiring masks on planes, trains, subways and other modes of public transportation. The Senate approved the measure in a 57-40 vote, with eight Democrats joining Republicans to pass the resolution. Mitt Romney of Utah...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy