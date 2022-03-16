WTF News: U.S. Senate Passes Bill To Make Daylight Savings Permanent!

Headkrack searched high and low to bring you this weeks most bizarre and strange stories from around the globe. It’s the stories that make you scratch your head and say “WTF?!” This week The U.S. Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Savings Time a permanent thing! Members of the Senate unanimously agreed on the bill stating the task of setting the clock back every year seem to be mundane and futile. Our guy Krack has those stories and more!

