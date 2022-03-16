Nike says it is willing to unseal 'majority' of records in gender discrimination lawsuit

Nike’s lawsuit against alleged sellers of counterfeit sportswear is set to move forward on Tuesday, when the brand’s lawyers will ask for a preliminary injunction. The sneaker company filed the complaint in Illinois district court in January, accusing a group of online marketplaces at sites like AliExpress and Amazon of trademark infringement and counterfeiting. After securing a temporary restraining order in February, Nike now wants a preliminary injunction that will continue to stop the defendants from selling fake Nike product, help its lawyers gather data on them, and freeze their assets.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO