Jayhawks ready for NCAA Tournament, Texas Southern

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
 3 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (WDAF) – Basketball fans welcomed the Kansas Jayhawks to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth as the team held its first open practice of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 1 seeded Jayhawks face No. 16 seed Texas Southern Thursday night at 8:57 p.m. The Tigers beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Tuesday night’s play-in game.

Kansas coach Bill Self said he was impressed with the Tigers’ game.

“I think they’re good, after studying them they don’t look like a 16 seed to me,” Self said Wednesday afternoon.

Self said that he didn’t know yet what kind of impact sixth-year senior Mitch Lightfoot would have. Wednesday Lightfoot remained day-to-day after he sprained his left knee in the Big 12 Championship game Saturday. Self did confirm that Lightfoot did have some limited contact in practice Wednesday.

KU’s senior guard, Remy Martin, left no doubt about his availability. After being injured much of the season, Martin said he’s ready to go and playing in March is something he’s always dreamed of doing.

Martin and his teammates realize anything can happen in March. It’s a lesson they learned less than three weeks ago during a loss at TCU, just down the street from the arena where the Jayhawks will play Thursday night.

“That loss was tough and it opened our eyes,” Martin said.

“We’re being too comfortable.” Dajuan Harris, KU guard, said.

As for Self, he says he’s ready for the tournament and is happy it’s back to normal after it was canceled in 2020 and played in Indianapolis because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When they take something from you it makes you realize how special it is,” Self said.

A 16-seed has defeated a one-seed just once in the history of the tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks said they don’t plan to make it twice.

Harrold Kuntz is with the Kansas Jayhawks in Fort Worth and will have reports on TV and online.

