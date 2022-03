Click here to read the full article. Target has transformed one of its California stores into its most sustainable store yet. Powered mostly by solar energy, the new exterior design at its Vista, Calif. location is the latest innovation for the Minneapolis-based company as its moves further into executing its sustainability strategy. The store, which is about 40 miles north of San Diego, now boasts 3,420 solar panels across its roof and newly installed carport canopies. Target said that its new design will generate more renewable energy than it needs annually to operate and will test multiple innovations to reduce the building’s...

VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO