Pritzker pulls another Prisoner Review Board appointment in IL, calls for Senate action

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Cerda was convicted of a double murder when he was 16 years old. Cerda received parole in 1998. He was 35 years old when he was released and began working with ex-offenders in Chicago to help them transition to life outside of prison. In March 2021, Cerda was...

WAND TV

Governor Pritzker, Senate President, Speaker issue joint statement on Ukraine

(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker, Senate President Don Harmon, and House Speaker Chris Welch issued a joint statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "As Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine escalates, it threatens everyone around the world. We are unified in our belief that Putin must be stopped. Working together, our offices will advance legislation to remove any Russian companies from Illinois’ pension assets and prohibit contracting with any companies based in Russia. Beyond these financial consequences, we will also join national efforts to assist with this heartbreaking refugee crisis. We are hopeful that negotiations can bring about an end to this violence, but until then Illinois must stand strong for democracy and support the brave men and women of Ukraine in defending their country."
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Legal Aid Organizations Call on Gov. Pritzker for Increased Funding

An Illinois initiative is looking to increase their capacity to offer legal support to the Black and Latino populations disproportionately impacted by incarceration and deportation. The Illinois Access to Justice coalition comprises 67 nonprofit legal aid organizations that offer Illinoisans free legal representation and free training on legal literacy. According...
The Telegraph

County board approves several appointments

EDWARDSVILLE - Almost 30 separate appointments to 23 boards throughout Madison County were approved by the county board at Wednesday's meeting. However, two, including the latest attempt to replace the head of the Madison County Transit District board, were pulled from the agenda.
