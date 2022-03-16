Pritzker pulls another Prisoner Review Board appointment in IL, calls for Senate action

(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker, Senate President Don Harmon, and House Speaker Chris Welch issued a joint statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "As Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine escalates, it threatens everyone around the world. We are unified in our belief that Putin must be stopped. Working together, our offices will advance legislation to remove any Russian companies from Illinois’ pension assets and prohibit contracting with any companies based in Russia. Beyond these financial consequences, we will also join national efforts to assist with this heartbreaking refugee crisis. We are hopeful that negotiations can bring about an end to this violence, but until then Illinois must stand strong for democracy and support the brave men and women of Ukraine in defending their country."

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO