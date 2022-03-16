ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News schools hosting virtual job fair for teachers

By Nathan Crawford
 3 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools is hosting a virtual job fair to fill open teaching positions within the district.

According to school officials, they are looking to hire “dedicated professionals for teaching positions to support our district’s goal of graduating college, career, and citizen-ready students.”

The event will virtually take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on March 24.

NNPS is looking to fill the following positions as early as spring and/or fall 2022:

  • Elementary PreK-6
  • Special Education PreK-12
  • English 6-12
  • Math 6-12
  • Science 6-12
  • Library Media Specialists K-12
  • Art K-12
  • Spanish 6-12
  • French 6-12

Register online .

