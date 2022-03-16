ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer to 'take a look' at Senate gas tax relief bill

By Darren Cunningham
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnRqP_0ehK9Bub00

The state gas and diesel tax relief bill has made its way from the state House to the Senate and now heads to the governor's desk.

Today, when asked if she plans to veto the bill, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded, “We’ll see. We’ll take a look at the bill. It took a different form, and my team will be looking at it.”

The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday. Lawmakers say it aims to save drivers about 27 cents a gallon at the pump for 6 months.

Many Democrats expressed hesitance because they say that’s money earmarked for road projects. Republicans say it'll save Michigan drivers a combined $750 million when filling up.

Some drivers are all for it.

Sayan Stinnett said, “The gas tax is ridiculous. The amount we’re paying for tax is horrible. I’m for the tax relief 100%.”

Kevin Everson, who drives a large SUV that takes diesel said, “I need it to drop down 27 cent, 10 cent.”

“Drop the gas tax," he said.

Others say if the gas tax relief doesn’t kick in until next year then what’s the point.

“Maybe we’ll be back to more normal kind of gas prices. I don’t really see a necessity. Probably the state needs money more than I need 27 cents in my pocket every time I fill up," Mike Drennan said.

At an unrelated news conference, the governor said, “I’ve said consistently if the legislature is serious about giving people some relief (then) I’m all in."

"I’ve proposed a lot of different ways to do that, whether it’s the retirement tax rollback, or it is the earned income tax credit increase, or it is the $400 that people are going to be getting in their mailbox over the course of the next two months," Whitmer explained.

She also previously suggested relief come in the form of freezing the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents a gallon.

Democratic state Sen. Jim Ananich, who also disagrees with suspending the state’s gas tax, has suggested suspending the sales tax on gas. When asked about that idea, the governor didn't give a straight answer on whether she agrees with that.

“What I want to do is make sure the decision we make actually gives people the relief they need," Whitmer said.

**Correction: A previous version of this article said the bill will go back to the House. That is incorrect and the error has been fixed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer vetoes $2.5B tax cut bill, says she will veto 2023 gas tax suspension

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed an income tax bill Friday, and says she intends to veto a proposed gas tax suspension upon receipt. Senate Bill 768 would have lowered the individual income tax rate to 3.9% and created a $500 tax credit for each child under the age of 19. The legislation also increased the tax deduction for seniors and lowered the age of eligibility for the tax deduction from 67 to 62.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer calls to suspend federal gas tax

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on the federal government to suspend the federal gas tax Tuesday. The call comes as gas prices reach record highs internationally. Whitmer joined five other governors and sent a letter to Congress to call for the tax to be suspended through the rest of 2022.
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jim Ananich
KOMO News

WA senator pushes bill that would cut gas tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. — With gas prices continuing to rise across Washington state, one senator led efforts to try and provide some relief. During the 2022 Legislative Session, Senator Simon Sefzik of the 42nd District proposed Senate Bill 5897. This is also known as the FUEL Act, which stands for Fighting Unaffordable Energy Laws.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOLD-TV

New push for Sen. Mark Kelly’s gas tax relief bill as prices surge

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - With gas prices at record highs across the U.S., an increasing number of governors and state lawmakers are calling for the suspension of gas taxes to provide relief to motorists who are facing the prospect of even higher pump prices as the country cuts off Russian oil imports. Proposals for a “gas tax holiday” to counter inflation had been moving slowly in Congress and state capitols before Russia invaded Ukraine, but they have gained momentum this week amid surging prices that averaged $4.25 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA.
ARIZONA STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

LePage calls for gas tax reduction and toll relief

FALMOUTH, Maine — Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage is calling on current Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Legislature to reduce the gas tax by at least 50 percent and to reduce or eliminate highway tolls until tourism season begins. The Republican, who is running for governor again, spoke...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Relief#Gas Prices#House#Democrats#Republicans
9&10 News

Senate Passes Bill Pausing the State Gas Tax

As gas prices continue to rise, Michigan lawmakers voted Tuesday to suspend the state’s gas tax for six months. The rising gas prices we are seeing across the U.S. has been partially brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. War in Ukraine continues to rage on, the Ukrainian president even meeting with Congress Wednesday to ask for more aid.
MICHIGAN STATE
Herald & Review

Decatur council members float gas tax relief

DECATUR — With drivers experiencing pain at the pump, Decatur City Councilwoman Lisa Gregory and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe have floated the possibility of temporarily pausing the city's 5-cent local motor fuel tax. Moore Wolfe, speaking toward the end of Monday's Decatur City Council meeting, said she "wanted to...
DECATUR, IL
POLITICO

More than three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package.

Three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package. The Democrats, led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), want to add cash for the restaurant industry — whose government aid ran out far more quickly than expected — and for sectors of the economy that never got direct help, including the fitness, hospitality, live events, and travel industries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Senate
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Gas Tax Holiday bill advances in House, Senate

The Maryland General Assembly's two chambers took up the bills introduced to temporarily suspend the gas tax within minutes of each other on Wednesday morning. About an hour after convening for the floor session, lawmakers in both the House of Delegates and the Senate adopted the favorable committee reports for HB1486 and SB1010, the same bill.
MARYLAND STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy