WATCH: Hardy Nails Jumper in Morgan Wallen’s ‘Grill’ During Behind Scenes One-on-One Basketball Game

By Amanda Glover
 3 days ago
Country singer Hardy took some time off from focusing on music to play a little one-on-one with Morgan Wallen. And let me tell you, with their similar outfits and hair length, it was hard to tell them apart at first.

In an impressive black-and-white Instagram video, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter hits two baskets against Wallen. Although the camera moves when it was Wallen’s turn to shoot, we’re confident he made the shot.

Hardy’s caption reads, “@morganwallen can break the records. I’ll break the ankles.” Wallen was quick to respond with, “That one was in my grill, I’ll give it to you lol.”

Hardy Explained Why He Cried After Morgan Wallen Won ACM Album of the Year

Hardy took home several awards at the ACMs thanks to his extraordinary talents in music. However, last week, he explained why he cried after his friend, Morgan Wallen, won the award for ACM Album of the year.

No, Hardy wasn’t that upset that he didn’t win that award. But it did make him and his fiancé emotional to see Wallen was banned from last year’s awards, win.

Wallen walked away with the award for his Dangerous: The Double Album, which became the best-selling country album of last year. The album’s success took came in between the backlash from Wallen being caught on camera using a racial slur in early 2021.

When referencing Wallen’s banishment from last year’s award, Hardy said that he feels that “everybody deserves a second chance.”

“He works very hard. He deserves that award,” Hardy told ET after the show. “For those that don’t know, your peers, our co-workers vote for who should win this award. To know that the entire country music industry voted for him to win that …”

“Me and my fiancée cried, I think, moreover that award than this one,” he continued. “It means a lot for him. It means a lot.”

Hardy and Morgan Wallen Loving Playing Music Together On Stage

Earlier this week, Hardy and Morgan Wallen hit the road for Grand Forks, North Carolina. Based on Wallen’s recent pictures, it looks like the country duo had the time of his life performing together. Via Instagram, the pictures Wallen shared feature himself and Hardy enjoying a wild night onstage during their concert.

The Grand Forks Herald revealed that over 20,000 people gathered in the Alerus Center to see Morgan Wallen and Hardy perform.

NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Shows Love To Fellow Indiana Native Chase Briscoe After First Career Win

After a rough rookie year last season, NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe came back with a vengeance, snaring the victory in the fourth Cup Series race of the 2022 season at the Phoenix Raceway. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was able to take the lead with just three laps remaining, holding off Ross Chastain and crossing the finish line in first place. The win marked Chase Briscoe’s first-ever victory in 40 career starts.
MOTORSPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface's Mom Supports His Romance With Chrisean Rock: "He In Love"

After being accused of breaking into his home and stealing his property, Chrisean Rock has been welcomed back into Blueface's fold. The aspiring rapper's relationship with Blueface has made for several viral moments, but after he and his manager Wack 100 confirmed that Chrisean was arrested in Oklahoma following a state-crossing joy ride, the public believed the relationship was over.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton stuns fans with long wavy mullet and huge sideburns

Blake Shelton took a walk down memory lane on Friday and shared a photo on Instagram which sparked a huge reaction from fans. The Voice judge looked so different in a snapshot from 20 years ago. In the image, Blake rocked a long curly mullet and sideburns and wore a huge, black cowboy hat and paisley shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
