The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday as it prepares to raise borrowing rates for the first time since the pandemic began in an effort to tamp down rising inflation. A Fed spokesperson confirmed the meeting began as scheduled at 1300 GMT, and markets will get the decision on Wednesday at 1900 GMT, which is expected to see the benchmark interest rate rise by 0.25 percentage points from zero, where it has been since March 2020.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO