ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns finalize trade for Amari Cooper, await word from Deshaun Watson

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmari Cooper is officially Cleveland's No. 1 wide receiver. It's still not certain who will throw him passes. Cooper's arrival via trade from Dallas — agreed to last weekend — was completed Wednesday while the Browns awaited word from quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is choosing a new team following a troubled...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller signing results in stunning release by Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson remains undecided

The Browns are out, but three other teams are still in. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, quarterback Deshaun Watson remains undecided between the trio of NFC South teams that are in hot pursuit of his services. That said, he could make a decision at any time, at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Pro Bowler#American Football#Nos#The Associated Press
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make surprise La’el Collins move amid Patriots trade interest

The Dallas Cowboys had a big decision to make regarding the future of La’el Collins. While the team was mulling releasing its veteran offensive lineman, multiple teams reportedly expressed trade interest in the 28-year-old. Among those teams were the New England Patriots, with Bill Belichick and Co. said to be plotting a move for the star pass protector. Well, despite teams honing in on Collins, the Cowboys have surprisingly opted to release him, according to Todd Archer.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Social media reacts to the Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Texans

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A day after reports came out that the Browns were out of the running for Deshaun Watson, the Browns acquired the embattled Texans quarterback on Friday. The deal has the Browns sending three first-round picks as part of the package, and they also signed him to a five-year deal worth $230 million fully guaranteed.
NFL
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson traded to Browns: Texans reportedly agree to send star quarterback to Cleveland

The Deshaun Watson saga has reached its next chapter. A year after insisting they had "zero interest" in dealing the star quarterback, whose apparent rift with team management escalated to a reported trade request last January, the Texans have reportedly agreed to ship the embattled Watson to the Cleveland Browns, after CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed he waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a deal. As part of the deal, Watson gets a new, fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

John Clayton, longtime ESPN reporter on NFL, dead at 67

SEATTLE — Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton died Friday following a short illness. He was 67. The Seattle Seahawks announced the death for Clayton's family in a statement. Clayton worked for the team in recent years as a sideline reporter on radio broadcasts. Nicknamed "The Professor," Clayton spent more...
NFL
The Ringer

Deshaun Watson Will Join the Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson is headed to Cleveland. The Texans traded the 26-year-old quarterback to the Browns on Friday, concluding Watson’s time in Houston after five years. Watson did not play for Houston during the 2021 season. He requested a trade from the Texans before the season, and before 22 women brought lawsuits and criminal charges against Watson that detailed accounts of sexual misconduct and coercion—including two accounts of sexual assault—that took place during massage sessions between March 2020 and March 2021. In March, a Texas grand jury did not indict Watson on criminal charges after prosecutors presented nine of the 10 criminal complaints filed against him. The dismissal of criminal charges opened the door for interested NFL teams to pursue obtaining Watson, and a number of them—including the Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Colts, Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Vikings—inquired about the quarterback. Ultimately, the Browns ended up with Watson, but the next steps for the player and league are unclear. Watson still faces 22 active civil suits, and he’s still under investigation by the NFL. He could still potentially face a suspension.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Texans’ bold QB decision after trading Deshaun Watson

After trading quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, the next task for the Houston Texans is to address their QB situation. However, according to reports, there isn’t a lot of decision to make in that regard. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans are expected to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Adam Thielen’s message to Vikings after important contract decision

The Minnesota Vikings have been on the verge of the playoffs the past few seasons. Being brutally close has put the team on high alert, as they will need to lean harder into the talent they have in order to get the most out of it. After signing Kirk Cousins to a contract extension, the team has rearranged its books even more.
NFL
Fox News

Fox News

726K+
Followers
147K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy