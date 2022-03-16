ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed's interest rate hike may mean a tighter squeeze for consumers

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tTvS_0ehK7viZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEKnI_0ehK7viZ00
Federal Reserve raising interest rates 02:25

NEW YORK - Many consumers are going to feel a tighter squeeze after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it's raising interest rates .

It's the first hike since 2018, and it's meant to combat soaring inflation.

The Fed is raising its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point. That means charging your purchases could cost you more.

CBS2's Meg Baker spoke with a financial expert about what you can do.

The housing market is red hot. Prices are spiraling higher and higher for cars, gas and everyday items. In an effort to stabilize prices, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point and signaled it plans more hikes in the coming months.

"The economy is very strong, and against the backdrop of an extremely very tight labor market and high inflation, the committee anticipates that ongoing increases in large range for federal funds rate will be appropriate," said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

With that in mind, Paul Oster, president of credit repair and management firm Better Qualified in Eatontown, New Jersey, says now is the time to pay down debt. Try debt stacking for credit cards.

"Focus on the card with the highest interest rate first. Put all of the money towards that card until it's paid off in full," Oster said.

Once that is paid off, move to the next card, while making all of the minimum payments on other cards, what next?

"You might consider a balance transfer to a zero percent interest ... rate on a credit card. But you have to have a plan to pay it off at zero percent. Because if you don't, at the end of the term, you're going to get hit with all of the deferred interest," Oster said.

He says expect higher student loan rates and warns of home equity lines of credit suddenly rising.

"This is where consumers really have to be careful, because they adjust immediately. Not just once a year. If you have a variable rate of interest on your mortgage, that's going to adjust also, but that adjusts every 12 months. A home equity line of credit is going to adjust immediately after the Fed raises these rates," Oster said.

Oster suggests several ways to start saving: Put TV and music subscriptions on hold for a few months - it could save more than $100 a month.

"Don't go to convenience stores for three, six, nine months. You would be amazed at how much money you're going to start to save," Oster said.

He reminds consumers to check credit scores - it will cost or save you money every month. If your credit balances are increasing, your credit scores are going down. Save, and pay.

Meg Baker contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Credit Score#Credit Card#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Better Qualified
KTVZ

The US dollar could go digital. Here’s what you need to know

As technology continues to revolutionize the way people live, work and spend, central banks around the globe have kicked off efforts to reinvent their local currencies for the digital era. Now, the United States is the latest to signal “urgency” in researching a potential digital version of its dollar via a Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
20K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy