ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton Lake, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houghton Lake, MI
Houghton Lake, MI
Government
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Fox News

Firing-squad executions get green light in South Carolina

South Carolina has given the green light to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state’s inability to procure lethal injection drugs. The state Corrections Department said Friday that renovations have been completed on...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestra#Msboa
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy