B.O.B.Cats winners of 2022 Battle of the Books

Team from Buff Elementary takes first place, followed by teams from Metolius and Madras Elementaries. Students from elementary schools in Madras, Warm Springs and Metolius gathered last week to test their knowledge of books in the 509-J District Battle of the Books competition. The competition, the first in a statewide...
SANDY CREEK, NY – After months of hard work and reading, Sandy Creek Central School District students recently showcased their knowledge during the Battle of the Books competition. Students were divided by grade level, and then formed their teams to compete head-to-head in a round with 16 questions based...
Over the years fans have seen some legendary names get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and in a few weeks more names will have their legacies cemented during the annual induction ceremony. The Undertaker was the first name announced for the 2022 Hall of Fame class, but during...
ELIZABETHTIOWN — The 2022 Middle School Battle of the Books competition was held on Wednesday at Bladen Community College. Forty-six students from the county’s four middle schools — Bladenboro Middle, Clarkton School of Discovery, Elizabethtown Middle and Tar Heel Middle — came ready to battle. After 12 rounds of tough competition, the team from Tar Heel Middle School was declared the winner.
DALE – The defending 4A state slow pitch softball champion Dale Lady Pirates opened the season with a 3-1 record in their own Dale/Tecumseh Festival in games played Thursday and Friday.
Dale opened play Thursday with 14-2 rout of Stroud and then ripped Ripley later in the day. On Friday, the Lady Pirates...
ADRIAN — It has been Adrian College men's hockey's MO all season. When it rains, it pours, and in the second period of Saturday's NCAA Division III quarterfinal against Hobart, the Bulldogs let it rain goals on the Statesman for the 7-4 win. "The second period has been really...
Saint Peters was back in action on Saturday night, taking on Murray State for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16. The 15-seed took a lead into intermission, but did not play a perfect half. With about five minutes remaining Doug Edert threw a bad pass to Daryl Banks III. Banks had to track the ball down in the corner and throw it behind his back as he ran out of bounds. The ball nearly went in the basket.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In a rematch of last season’s state championship, West Plains got its revenge. The Lady Zizzers beat Whitfield 50-37 in the class 5 state championship game at JQH Arena in Springfield on Saturday. Ashton Judd scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Lady Zizzers in the final game of her career. […]
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Three men from the Tri-State are training for the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games. Torrey Thompson, Mark McKinney and Kevin Rates will be participating in Team Kentucky Training Camp in Richmond this week to prepare for the games. There are three types of roles that have participation in the Special Olympics. […]
Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
Hafþór Björnsson has defeated Eddie Hall via unanimous decision in their long-awaited boxing match. The 'heaviest fight in boxing history' finally went down after years of waiting, with Björnsson getting the last laugh. Both fighters started quite nervous out in Dubai as they attempted to figure...
"Shark Tank" star Daymond John is having a hard time enjoying this year's NCAA Tournament ... saying he believes it's "horrible," and is actually "modern-day slavery." The 53-year-old businessman spelled out his beef with March Madness to Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live" on Friday ... explaining he thinks the players are getting a raw deal in the huge event.
Comments / 0