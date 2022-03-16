ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

American Airlines, United and Delta Will See Upside As Prices Climb

By Michael Tedder
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Thanks to Covid-derived inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices are through the roof. Perhaps you’ve noticed.

As a result, jet fuel prices recently hit their highest levels since 2008, with Brent crude (one of the industry’s leading benchmarks) hitting a peak of $139.13 per barrel. Though that price has started receding a bit, overall fuel costs are still up 35% this year.

Concurrently, the omicron variant surge has receded, and we might be reaching a point soon where the pandemic will slowly shift to an endemic phase.

There’s a lot of uncertainty still, but people are clearly ready to get back to something approaching normal, even if they have to pay extra for the feeling.

At least, that’s what the airline industry is counting on — and they are planning on passing along the rising cost of fuel to customers.

Airlines Were Hit Hard By The Pandemic

The airline industry was hoping to be in recovery mode during the back-half of 2021, as Covid-19 had put a serious cramp on people’s travel plans.

But 2020 was the worst year on record for airlines, resulting in a decrease of 60.2% for the industry.

Once vaccines started rolling out, things were looking up for the industry in the summer of 2021. Then the outbreak of the delta variant, the highly contagious omicron variant, dampened people’s enthusiasm for travel, resulting in another blow.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report, the industry’s largest airline, saw a 17% drop in the fourth quarter as compared to the same time period in 2019.

Sticker Shock Comes to Travelers

So it was welcome news when demand for travel began picking back up once the variant receded. But those travelers better prepare themselves for a sticker shock.

Fuel is the second biggest-expense for airlines, and in order to deal with the recent rise in cost, airlines are planning to raise the cost of a plane ticket.

They will also cut back on back on some less popular flights, which will therefore decrease supply, which therefore increases costs. American Airlines has announced that in the first quarter of this year it expects to be 12% below the same period in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSpfD_0ehK5bEr00
Shutterstock

How Much More Are Tickets Going to Cost?

In the first quarter of 2019, the average domestic fare was $353, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. That dropped to $336 in the same quarter of 2020, and $260 in 2021.

By comparison, average fares for ​​U.S. travel agencies rose to $464 in February from $409 a month earlier, according to the Airline Reporting Corp.

Airlines buy jet fuel a few weeks in advance, so it will take a bit of time for the expected price increases to fully kick in. But there’s already evidence that prices have risen since last year, as seen by the current prices of a number of popular flights.

Here is what some popular airlines are charging for an afternoon ticket to Dallas from Minneapolis, according to Expedia, on Saturday, March 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoUoL_0ehK5bEr00
TheStreet
  • American Airlines (12:20pm - 2:41pm): $509

Here is what some popular airlines are charging for an afternoon ticket to Charlotte, North Carolina from Los Angeles, according to Expedia, on Saturday, March 26.

  • American Airlines (6:30pm - 10:43pm): $338
  • Delta (5:24pm - 9:30pm): $378
  • United (2:49pm - 8:15pm) $370

And finally, here is what some popular airlines are charging for an afternoon ticket to Charlotte, North Carolina, from Los Angeles, according to Expedia, on Saturday, March 26. Prices for this one seem on the lower side, so not all routes have been impacted just yet.

Also, flights prices change frequently due to numerous factors, so you might be able to grab some deals if you hurry.

  • American Airlines (4:00pm - 10:45pm): $164
  • Delta (12:51pm - 4:34pm): $191
  • United (7:34pm - 10:55pm): $319

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Hosting a Sale with Roundtrip Flights as Cheap as $98

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
MEMPHIS, TN
Westword

Firing Flight Attendants Who Watched an iPad Will Cost United $2.3 Million

Nearly four years ago, Westword published a story headlined "Firing Flight Attendants Who Watched an iPad May Cost United $1.5 Million." But this amount turned out to be low: After a February 28 ruling by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of the plaintiffs, Ruben Lee and Jeanne Stroup, the total payout by United Airlines will likely be closer to $2.3 million.
DENVER, CO
ZDNet

Delta Air Lines just admitted to a serious problem, so I tried its latest solution

Every day that COVID recedes, airlines become happier. Airline executives, more precisely. Flight attendants are increasingly unhappy because customers are behaving in increasing asinine and threatening ways. But let's consider those customers. I was moved this week by Delta Air Lines offering a pungent admission about its customer problems. Abandonment...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Omicron#American Airlines Group
The Points Guy

United no longer requests window shades to be open for taxi, takeoff and landing

If you’ve flown United Airlines in the past two years, you may soon notice a subtle change to some public address announcements. The airline is no longer requesting that passengers raise their window shades for taxi, takeoff and landing, a change that was originally made in March 2020. United was the only major U.S. carrier to make this request of passengers, one that is commonplace at foreign airlines.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Russian airline operates eight-hour flight to nowhere after it was due to enter Canadian airspace

Aeroflot was forced to operate an eight-hour “flight to nowhere” after Canada banned Russian planes from its airspace in response to the invasion of Ukraine.New York-bound flight SU124 departed from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo international airport at 2.40pm on Sunday, 27 February, and flew more than a third of the journey before turning back.Four hours in, when the Boeing 777 had almost got as far as Greenland, the decision was made to return to Russia.Although the US has yet to follow in the footsteps of the UK and the EU in banning Russian airlines from its airspace, the news that Canada...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

7 things not to do on a plane according to a flight attendant who just quit

There are certain unwritten rules when it comes to travelling. Be polite, don’t invade anyone’s space, and keep your shoes on. Amid a global pandemic, perhaps we should add wearing a mask to that list, too. But there are other things you probably should - and shouldn't - do if you’re travelling on a plane, as one former flight attendant revealed.The former flight attendant took to Reddit and answered some of the most important questions about flying. Reddit user adrianne456, whose credentials have been verified by Reddit, wrote: “I've been a flight attendant for a little under two years for...
LIFESTYLE
IFLScience

Dramatic Cockpit Footage Shows Pilot Landing Airliner During Storm Eunice

As record-breaking winds smashed through the UK during Storm Eunice, commercial airline pilots have faced the daunting task of landing a plane full of up to 400 passengers in the chaos. One man even streamed the entire ordeal at Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, to almost 200,000 viewers and commentated as each pilot battled powerful crosswinds and successfully landed each plane.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy